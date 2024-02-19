Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $45,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LYB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.70. 1,869,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,136. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.