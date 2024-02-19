Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,376 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Global Payments worth $101,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

