Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 37,827 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $124,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $424.07. The company had a trading volume of 805,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,839. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.58 and a 200-day moving average of $440.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

