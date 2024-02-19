Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 333,326 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,326 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Conagra Brands worth $51,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 363.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 483,760 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. 3,746,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

