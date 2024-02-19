Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $67.03 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 36,068 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $67,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 232,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.69. 8,429,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,478,679. The company has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

