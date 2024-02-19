Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $58.92 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,324 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Tyson Foods worth $58,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.12. 2,569,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

