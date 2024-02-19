Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $46.38 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,685 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Exelon worth $46,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

