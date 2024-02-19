Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $259.46 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $259,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $154.63. 7,570,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,027. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $291.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

