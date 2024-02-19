Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $130.06 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,725 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $130,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $740,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,004 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.79. 6,266,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.82 billion, a PE ratio of 912.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

