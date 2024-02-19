Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,035 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $53,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $139.54. 3,002,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,861. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

