Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $46,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.38 on Monday, hitting $511.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,330. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.29. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

