Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,240 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $61,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 30.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 660.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 35,715 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 270,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,089,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.0% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

