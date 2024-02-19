Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,918 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $60,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,204,000 after buying an additional 384,744 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $9,852,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.64. 4,842,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.