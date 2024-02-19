Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 18,188 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $70,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 153,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.91. 2,513,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87. The company has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.61.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

