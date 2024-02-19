Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,661 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $76,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,379. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

