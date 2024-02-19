Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 3,081 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $30,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NWLI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.84. 6,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,452. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.43. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.