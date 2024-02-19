Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 176,450 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 176,450 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,557,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.83. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.