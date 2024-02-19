Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,142 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 8.25% of Park Aerospace worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

PKE stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.72. 36,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Stories

