Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 6.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 3.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,867. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

