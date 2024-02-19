Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $27.88 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,470. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

