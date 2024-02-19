Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $126.62 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 2.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of McKesson worth $126,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $2,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $511.06. The company had a trading volume of 738,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.29. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $519.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

