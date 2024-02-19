Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 864,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. 682,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

