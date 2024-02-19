Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 2,079 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in E. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

E traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 286,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.