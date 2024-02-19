Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 59,501 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $58,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.64. 1,151,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,627. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

