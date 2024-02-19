BMO Capital Markets Raises Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $92.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.38.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after buying an additional 785,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares during the period.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
