Blue Whale Capital LLP Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 8.1% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 17.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 448,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,427,000 after buying an additional 66,611 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Mastercard by 14.8% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 8.7% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $468.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,461. The firm has a market cap of $439.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $474.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

