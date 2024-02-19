Blue Whale Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Celanese comprises 0.9% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $151.06. 496,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

