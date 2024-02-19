Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $9.88 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,079,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 402,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,145,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after buying an additional 220,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

