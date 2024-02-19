BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

