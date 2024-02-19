Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $96,357.75 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.40316855 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $54,675.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

