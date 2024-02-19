Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,215.53 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $15.82 million and $43,215.53 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00119293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00035132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006723 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.