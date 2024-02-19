Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives $47.51 Average Target Price from Analysts

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $177,068,000.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

