Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.75.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$9.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

