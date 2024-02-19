Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Head to Head Analysis

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Autolus Therapeutics and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.97, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $84.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.46%. Given Bio-Techne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.86% -35.01% Bio-Techne 19.58% 14.21% 10.36%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 186.79 -$148.84 million ($0.98) -6.97 Bio-Techne $1.14 billion 9.90 $285.26 million $1.38 51.89

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Autolus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

