Barrick Gold’s (ABX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABX. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.81.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$19.74 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 493.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

