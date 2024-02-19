Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

