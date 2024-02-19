Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

NYSE B opened at $36.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after buying an additional 275,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

