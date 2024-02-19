Barclays Boosts WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target to $12.00

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at WK Kellogg

In other news, insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $177,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,730,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,363,000.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.