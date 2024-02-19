Barclays Boosts WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target to $12.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at WK Kellogg

In other news, insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $177,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,730,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,363,000.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.