Barclays Boosts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $65.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $127,337,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

