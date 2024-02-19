Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 5.6% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.09. 33,290,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,996,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

