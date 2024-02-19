Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $349.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $80,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,609.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $80,205.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,609.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,492 shares of company stock worth $314,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6,489.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 707,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 492,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

