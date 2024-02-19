Balentine LLC Reduces Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

