Balentine LLC Has $302,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 639,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,017,000 after buying an additional 559,538 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

AEP opened at $81.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

