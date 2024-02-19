Balancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $236.23 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $236.23 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00008260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 61,772,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,081,019 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

