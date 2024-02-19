Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after buying an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 25.1% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after buying an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,542. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.51 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

