Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT Raised to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Backblaze stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $444.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,877.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 87,477 shares of company stock worth $626,113 over the last 90 days. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Backblaze by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in Backblaze by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Backblaze by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Backblaze by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

