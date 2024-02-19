B. Riley Cuts Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $223.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $232.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $23.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Arch Resources has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 32.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $45,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,564.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

