Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.43. The stock had a trading volume of 902,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $181.34.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.