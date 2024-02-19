Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Accenture by 22.5% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $240,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 25.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 939,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,533,000 after buying an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.48. 2,410,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.07. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

