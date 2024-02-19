Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Globant by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after purchasing an additional 459,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Globant by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after acquiring an additional 411,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 155.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after buying an additional 371,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $15.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.04. 1,037,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.73. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

